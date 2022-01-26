6 Things You have got In Frequent With Cheap Nfl Jerseys From China

Rate this post

2019 Famous Hall of Fame: Mustang VS Falcon

Beijing March 13th US time on Tuesday, the professional football Hall of Fame officially announced that the wild horses and falcon will participate in the celestial hall held this year in Canton, Ohio. This game also announced the opening of the preseason. Therefore, compared to other teams, the training camp of the two teams will be carried out one week in advance.

Wild Horse Catholic VIC Fangio said: “Can participate in celebrities to the wild horses, because Mr. Balun and Xiangpu – Bailee are a member of this famous Hall. Looking forward to seeing Canton To the wild horse fans, we will kick off the 100 Cheap Nfl Jerseys From China season. “

Attack, attack, then attack

In the last two regular seasons, Texas people led the patriots in the third week of the Fox, and the fourth week was the highest score of the team. To a certain extent, Texas has gradually “evolved” as a team-defensive team from a purely defensive team.

5 wins and 4 losses Buffalo have recently obtained two consecutive victories in Civil War in Guodong. Bill main four-point guard tideral & middot; Taylor’s completion is flat, only 339 yards in two games. The second grade has a Saimu & Middot; Watekins is still extremely unstable. Although it can take 168 yards when faced with dolphins, but only 14 yards were obtained in the previous game. Under the factors that are unstable or injured in external connections, this season Bill offensive rely on the pavement, but this year, this year, this year, this year, this year, this year, this year, this year, this year, this year, this year, this year, this year, this year, this year, this year, this year, this year, this year, this year, this year, this year, Williams will continue to run and star to Wahnene & middot; McGao Put up the Bill’s pavement attack. As of the previous round, the two had teamed up for Bill to contribute 988 yards of the scorpion code and 7 mulled balls and 3 buses. It can be said that these two people have determined that the Bier’s offensive trend . The midline Wei Preston & Middot; Brown and Tour Guili & Middot; Granham is the guarantee of Bill defense, the latter is also one of the best security guards this year. For Bill, bad news is the main striking ridge of East Hill this season, the harmonious Ryrgyz Middot; because of the shoulder injury of Kongnito, it is possible to absent this game. This will be a bad news for the Bill offensive group.

Defense, defense, defense

In the defensive group, the inner Weikin and the angle guard Kevin & Middot; Johnson will absent this game, Moshas is currently restricted, whether it is necessary to watch. This undoubtedly adds difficulties to the team’s defense, especially the defensive second-line, the team’s strength is not as good as last season. In terms of chiefs, the quarter-saving history is no longer a short pass. His middle and long shots will not be underestimated, and the pressure on the chief quad-saving SHIS will become a defensive primary task. Although J. J. Watt, Watt, who came back from the back injury, but his deterrent still let every opponent chills & mdash; & mdash; use a double wrap, or launched from the other side. This delayed Watt impact this season’s “Dongshan again” award, but gave more opportunities for the previous champion Krajney. Whether in the outer rushing or anti-run, Claien will play more actual defensive pressure, and his prevention will determine the performance of the chief quarter to a certain extent.

However, these two regular matches, the defensive level of Texas people and the defensive strength of the chief is not on a horizontal line & mdash; & mdash; patriot current defensive strength rankings union bottom; Titan is due to the main four-point guard Mario Taga injured, The substitute four-point guards are impossible to drag the physical strength of the defensive group. The chief has completed 11 quartz kilover this season, 4 copy, 2 times to create a ball and grab the ball, and 1 time. In addition, in addition to the first week of the four games, the patriots led by Braddi, and the last three games only allow the opponent to get 20, 10, 20 points, which will give Texas people’s attack. Powerful resistance.

In terms of anti-run, the average scorpion distance between the chief 6.4 yards is a test for the Dezhou defensive group. Dezhou defensive second-line due to the scruples of Sciece, the defensive frontline is limited to the Emirates to effectively suppress . In addition to Crawni, there is also a new Xikan Ningan and Dilden & Middot; Cole, plus McKini, three people have completed a total of 52 hugs and 3 killing. On the ground and the air defense, it can completely block the offense of the chief, which will be a task that the Dezhou’s defensive group will be almost impossible.

Cowboy right striker Martin enters the brain shock inspection process

In the Thanksgiving Day in Thursday, cowben’s right struck, Martin, who entered the brain shock inspection process due to one impact in the upper half. Joe Looney instead of his follow-up competition.