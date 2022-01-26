Believing Any Of those 10 Myths About Cheap Jerseys From China Retains You From Growing

Rate this post

Sea Eagle: We are the best defensive group in history

Seattle Hawks The horrible defense is back, and they only let the opponent take a total of 33 points in the past 5 games. This week they defeated Arizona, the score of the opponent was limited to 6 points, and the number of offensive codes was only 216 yards. Despite the use of No. 3 quartzworth, it is possible to be rocked offensive group, but the Haiying defensive end Michael Bennett has its own view.

US Tuesday, the prototype of the Treatment of Laurent Duvirene, which was originally in the injury reserve list, was activated to the big list. Accordingly, the chieftain has cut off the safety of Roen Parker.

Although the Hawks’ defense is really good, it is necessary to have a history of history. Bentet still has some speech. In 2006, Danfo Yam took only 26 points in 5 games. In 2005, Indianapolis pony lost 29 points in 5 games. Even if compared to other teams in the past ten years, the Hawks have not yet been best. If you want to be a history, they really have a long way.

Carol said: “I told the players, this is my responsibility, it is the decision I made. We want to control the opportunity to fight against the other party, but it doesn’t have a wish. This feels very bad, We all the way to overcome the difficulties and hit the super bowl. It is so close, but it is a loss. “And Wilson said:” This is rugby, we have done the best to win the chance, and the patriot is better to grasp the opportunity, they have won The championship and we are not, this is the case. “

Carol is responsible for the copy: it is the decision I made.

The 49th super bowl last time is wonderful and climax. 26 seconds left, the Hawow faces the two-speed score on the Patriot 1, Rusell Wilson passed the patriot cornery Markham-Butler Cab. Losing the game. The decision to choose a pass is naturally controversial after the game, wholesale Jerseys and the Haiying coach Pitte Carroll said that it is a decision to make a decision to make itself.

Steelman safety, expect and Hurio-Jones

The Pittsburgh steel man will fight with Atlantan Falcon, and the Shuangshei is eager to take a victory to occupy a favorable position in the season. Last week, Hurio Jones (June Joned) broke out, but he was injured in the hip, this week. Mike Mike Mike Mike Michtel revealed in an interview, I hope Jones can play in the game.

Nfl has undergone tremendous changes over the past 20 years, so it is not surprising that 27 people at the current 43 games that break the 10,000 yards have been in 1990 and after they begin their careers. The career of the 10,000 yards is no longer as important as before, but Johnson can play a good performance in many seasons. The Hall of Hattle, Jerry, Jerry Rice, 2,2895 code pickup code may not be unable to anyone, but Wei Zhendi may climb to the second place before retiring. At present, this location belongs to Trell Owens (Terrell Owens) that has been validated, eagle and cowboy, his data is 15934 yards.

At present, Jones’ s injuries are more serious than expected. For him, the falcon did not give a clear statement. It is said that the lover will reveal that the falcon uses the top of the number outside the number. However, 5 wins and 8 losses, the Falcon and the New Orleans Saints in Liannan District, and if they want to enter the playoffs, they may need bold adventures.

Mitchell said: “I don’t think we are so lucky, we need to prepare for the strongest opponent. I look forward to seeing him on the court.” For steel people, Jones is naturally the biggest opponent offensive group. threat. Jones’ performance will also determine the trend of the game to a large extent. The fourth-level junction has completed 21 batches in the past 2 weeks, and the accumulated 448 yards were promoted and completed 2 times. Last week, he bought 259 yards, the data sets the new high this season.

Wei Zhenti enters a 10,000 yard catching club

Detroit Lion Take the “Wei Zhentian” Calvin Johnson, in the Thanksgiving Day of the Chicago, there is a hundred yards, which makes his career ahead 10000 yards.

Bolo is expected to train together earlier this month and our new team friend, but after the player will recommend that the player does not organize training, this program is canceled. The Green was trained together in the offensive period and the University of Florida.

Bennet said: “I think our defensive group is the best in NFL history. We will press our way, no matter who opponents, we will stop them. In my opinion, no one can Beat us. “Although the body is in a pass era, the Hawk’s defensive group does prove its uniqueness through data. 5 games were only 33 points, and the number was also the third few since 2004. In the past 5 games, their fields were lost 6.6 points, the lost code was 193.6, where the number of ground codes was 70.8 yards.

“I know what kind of player he is, I know that he is an excellent player,” Green said. “I know that he is definitely a good player. So I am very excited to work with him. I can’t wait to take training.”