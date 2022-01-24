Believing These 8 Myths About Cheap Nfl Jerseys From China Keeps You From Growing

Rate this post

NFL Media Ailbert Brit Breer reported that the Brown team was taken with the former Miami Sea Dolphin, and Brian Hartline reached a $ 6 million contract. He was tied by the team last month in the previous six seasons.

J. J. Watt is selected for the “Time” annual hundred people

In Harvey Harvey, Houston, causing huge losses, J. J. J. Watt stood out and used himself as the influence of public figures, calling on everyone to help the city resume normal order.

As a player of Ohio State University, Josh Gordon was banned for 1 year, Hartley should enter the Brown team’s first outer handle. Hart Lan 2012 and 2013 were brought more than two consecutive years, but the last season fell sharply, only 39 shots and 474 yards and 2 times.

Sylvester Turner wrote: “Every year, there will be a professional athlete to touch the city’s mind outside of sports. Houston Texas people JJ Watt is the case, he is present It is a great star. Hurricane Harvey has historic destructive power, the rainfall exceeds 50 inches, and the residence of more than 300,000 is destroyed. As the mayor of Houston, I first responded, and strive to lead the recovery. But the government The power cannot be taken into account, JJ is like he is sitting on the opponent. He has raised more than $ 37 million, all used in post-disaster reconstruction, supply water, food and replenishment. He embodies Houston The spirit. Without waiting for me to leave, he will be the next mayor. “

Analysis: The Brown team gave up Carson-Wenz, so they are still looking for “most suitable for that one”. If you can reinforce the team to defend a immediate improvement in the corner guard or cheap Jerseys safety position. Brown should also be enrolled in an inside offensive front line player.

But if you think this will hit the enthusiasm of the Auckland raid fans, then you have a big mistake, from the broadcast picture, the scene fans are enthusiastic, due to the performance of the team is very powerful, heavy rain only makes the fans become More enthusiasm, more crazy! At the end of the half, the raid 14: 3 chiefs.

Analysis: Meng Hu is going to let the road strokes run up, which means they need to work hard in the offensive front line. Meng Hu also requires some outer rush speed to exert pressure on the other’s cutoff. At the same time, the team also needs to focus on line guards to add some sports skills.

Analysis: Of course, the jet may think that Christian – Hackenberg is their four-point guard, but increasing a competitive candidate is definitely wise. There are a lot of talents in front of the jet, but they still need to add a punch for the outer (limit) capabilities. Corner is also a highly prioritized position.

Heavy rain only makes the raid fans become more crazy

There is no doubt that NFL has to fight this week with bad weather. The United States has recently suffered from cold air and storm, and the temperature in 50 states is lower than the historical episode, and even the phenomenon of ice in Hawaii. Auckland in California has also been affected, there is a small rainfall on the spot, which not only adds unclear difficulties to the game, but also forced the scene fans to stand in the rain.

2017 NFL draft position and team demand analysis 1-10

This article is arranged in accordance with the 2017 NFL draft first round, and it is most urgent to reinforce the reinforcement after each team enters the offset period. The order of the draft is determined by the performance, and the difficulty of the schedule (the record and the difficultness of the schedule is the official consideration factor for the alliance for the sequence of election).

Regular season 10th player’s injury summary

Philadelphia eagle four points Sam – Sam Bradford shoulder injury in advance. According to reports, it may be the shoulder ligament sprain on one side of the ball, and it is still uncertain to cause much impact. Runan Matthews Hand is hurt.

Analysis: It seems that the black panther in the past three seasons should be in the position of the supplemental attack, and the weighing is beginning. Anti-mushing lineup upgrade is also a position to be prioritized. Considering the upper limit of Jonathan Stewart and injuries, running guards should also consider.

Analysis: There is a disappearance that the lightning is available, but they have “available” too long, it is time to retreat. Coupled with Nakana-Allen’s injury, lightning can add a person in this position. Philip Revus has signed a long, but except that the team is in the four-guard position, it is urgent to increase the depth.

Analysis: Whether it is a cut-off or a stront, it is necessary to reinforce the reinforcement, which is necessary to improve. It is also necessary to give priority to the need to make the defensive frontline more destructive, and should also consider an income of a security guard with coverage.

Analysis: Jay Carter’s contract is greatly dive, which is likely to lead to his departure. The Xiong team used the previous one of the previous rounds of drafts to defensive frontline, and now they must strengthen the second line of lineup. I look forward to Chicago enhances their offensive front line depth.