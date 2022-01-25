Cheap Nfl Jerseys From China Secrets

Rate this post

There are still many injuries that need to worry in the saints, but the injuries of the two important players in Buris and Bailei finally put down. There are still many times to return to the training before the beginning of the regular season, so the fans have no reason to worry. At present, everyone should be happy to return to these two star players.

Replacing the general manager will be a new beginning, at least we have seen the attitude of the lion management. Although the team’s record is not good, fans still believe that the team can finally go on the right track. The current lion needs more time to rebuild, and there is something worth looking forward to.

No need to say, Bris returning training is a great favorable team for the team, although focusing on Ryan Griffin and Luke McCown competition is quite interesting. Almost no one is doubtful, what he is hurt will soon recover, so his rapid return is not particularly surprised.

Freud has three times in the university period because alcohol problems are illegal, including drunk driving in the last season of the university. Freud said he was in receiving treatment and has changed the communication.

Lion boss: fans should see a better team

Detroit Lion Board Martha Ford sends an apology to the team’s season’s holders on the local time. The letter mentioned some of the recent adjustments and expectations of future. Ford said that the lion fans are excellent, they should see a better team, but the current lions let them down.

Apologize in the letter: “Personnel change taken last week is not only disappointed with the team’s existing record, but also apologizes for fans. You should see a better team. You are in the past In the past few years, the enthusiasm of the lions, loyalty, and enthusiasm of the investment is worth remembering. You have completed the part you should do, now the round we should do what we should do. You support The team should be a championship, but I am sorry to let you down. “

Pedon said: “The place where people are disappointed is that when you and some people discuss, they will give you the information of candidates, I will then say & lsquo; Ok, you have young Bill Belichick (Bill Belichick) ) Or young Tony Dungy is not interested? & Rsquo; “

“I think we have a diversity problem, just like the coach that has been completed in our eyes this season. I think this problem has not been fully reported and discussed. There are many coaches I know if I have a total The manager will hire to serve as the coach, “Pedon said. “This is more and more, there are & lsquo every season; I want Alvin Kamara & Rsquo; Well, you can’t find a Kamara. You can Then pick 10 running guards but in the end, no one will become Kamara, Mac Wei is also the same. So I saw a lot of mistakes in the team to pick up the team. We are very excited to fight against these teams. “

49 people took the lead in challenge, quit Ji Mi-Gla Pollo (Jimmy Garoppolo) Try to have a long pass by the Ramsear Corner Wanjun – Jalen Ramsey to see the pass route to the ram, the first one Copy. The ram seized the opportunity, and finally by running Todd Gurley scorpion 5 yards. The ram 14-3 expanded the lead of 49 people.

“They are classified by unfairness & mdash; & mdash; in the next time, they are like this & mdash; & mdash; eventually if we discover the history, the successful coach is Cheap jerseys From china all places in the northwest of southeast. They may come from all skin colors, they may come from defensive groups and Offensive group. They are excellent leaders, they are great leaders. So if you say good, I just want to coach the quarter-saving and offensive group, then you will finally choose smaller, you may pick The opportunity to go to the correct candidate is smaller. Only 3 people in the 8 coach that have employed have been in a team for 3 years. “

Shawn Pedon: It is not a good thing to attach the leader of the offensive group.

Beijing March 30th Xin Orleans Saint Coach Shan Pedon believes that if the NFL team is looking for new coach, it is only important to pay attention to the coach from the young offensive group.

Despite the 2015 performance, he is considered to break out in the contract of the contract, but in the end, he became one of the culprits of the red ramp. He is not a talent. When he is the best, he is a dangerous threat. But he did not show the potential of one of the best laymen in the league.

Important players return to Saint to reduce injuries

The training camp of the New Orleans Saints has been around for a long time, but the situation is starting. Drew Brees Since the left abdominal oblique maternal strap, wear armor training for the first time, and Changpu Beiley (unknown injuries), although not participated in any confrontation training, Warmat and location training,

There are still 2 minutes left, 49 people get offensive ball. Although the ram defensive front line applied a sufficient rush pressure to Gla Polo, causing twice to kill, but the rushing back of the ram is not tight, and the two-critical three-speed 16 yards can not be defeated, but release 18 yards and 46 yards of large size. 49 people came directly to the top 14 yards in the male side of the Ram, playing the ball Guard’s steady live 33 yodi, 34-31 lore the ram, and thoroughly ended the hope of the ram season.