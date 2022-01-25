Do You Need A Cheap Nfl Jerseys?

Rate this post

He said in an interview: “I am not worried about my age. I can see that I am compared with any 32-year-old player, the coaches say that I am completely constrained, even in training. Other players may be due to age I need some considerations, but I don’t have this problem at all. “

But the defense of the denim is not so easy to be broken, and their defensive groups are ranked 8 in the alliance. It is true that the cowgirl doesn’t use the raid tactics, nor is it good at making a ball or a copy, but don’t want to complete the performance of the large amount before the denim defense group. Denim Sean Lee, Byron Jones and Greg Hardy, such remodeling will easily disrupt the Eagle’s offensive rhythm.

There are not a few first security Barrol in the alliance, and he may not be able to confirm his point of view. But with so many years, the giant team should make an upgrade at the location of the security while signing Rar.

For cowboy, offense is the biggest problem they face. Even if Dez Bryant returns, the quartz-Kassel (Matt Cassel) has not yet formed chemical reactions. Bryant took over the top of the top, he is still the main firepower of the cowboy attack, but the fire support of excellent quadrants is lacking, the Eagle team’s second-line defensive pressure is reduced.

Ruis will be equipped with the Erik McCoy in 2019 and defend the inner front line of the Saint. Coupled with left disappearance, Terron Armstead, left-protected Andrews Pitt (Rawan Ramcyzk), the attack sharp line of Saint It is one of the most stable this season.

David Johnson passed the medical examination, the sapphire transaction is about to complete

The US time, the David Johnson announced that he has been announced by the social media, and he is expected to join Houston Texas.

[Event Review] Attack multi-point flowers, 49 people 31-3 RC Brown

The last game in the fifth week was carried out between Brown and 49 people. One side is the topic of the topic before the season, but now there is a strong potential team, and the other is not very moving in the quarter, but the national western strength of the defeated after the game. Today’s final deer should have a happiness.

Since the season, the eagle offense has not been stable enough, but after the adjustment of the break, the eagle main player & mdash; & mdash; left trunks, Jason Peters, outer handley Cooper Return, I hope to help the eagle find the offensive rhythm. Previously, the eagle coach-Kelly-Kelly uses three running guards, so that the team’s ground offensive level is kept upstream (13th), this night tour is expected to continue to use the same tanning cloth. Array.

The main problem with the Owl Defensive Group is: How to prevent denim Run Dalun – McFadden. Just limit the ground attack of McCadon, the denim has no better offensive means. Considering that Kassel is embarrassed to the sea eagle last week, the eagle will also easily deal with his pass.

Ninth Week Round: Eagle @ 牛仔

At 9:30 am Beijing time, Philadelphia Eagle will take away the Dallas Cowboy in the same district. The Eagle team second with 3 wins and 4-negative record, the denim team is unfavorable, and after a few main Forces, the Early Diwandere is the bottom of the record. The two teams are urgently hoped to win this victory, and the Eagle is in order to compete for the partition champion, the cowboy is to keep the suspense in a single game.

However, it seems that there should be no future games, and it should be a good news for anyone in Buffalo. The Bill team’s 6 times in Toronto Toronto is 1 win and 5 losses, and the audience’s number of people has continued to decline.

It is now difficult to estimate subsequent progress, and the giant team can have actions, and PERRY FEWELLs may have actions, and salary is also an important factor for free players. So I want to see Roh in New York still have a lot of variables in the sixth season.

Johnson and External Deandan Deandre Hopkins have passed the physical examination, meaning that the transaction of the Texas people’s fans is still going to travel. According to NFL NetWork reporters, transactions will be completed soon.

Old will safely want to fight in the giant for 3 years.

At the end of this season, the New York Giants Antrel Rolle will expire with the team’s 5 years. He hopes that he can continue to stay in the team and retired here.

At click this over here now time, the Cleveland offensive group finally had some improvements, and Landri took the ball after 18 yards, Nick Chubb) was pushed into 37 yards, approaching 49 people red zones, and once again advanced to the front zone Code! & hellip; & hellip; & hellip; & hellip; but when you are too happy, Melfield is aiming at Karawi, this time, it is copied, but the hero is Williams. Williams has been attacked to 49 people to be stopped. 49 people use this opportunity to score again before the end of the half: TEVIN Coleman 19 code ball reaches. The ratio is 21-3.

Brown estimates have also anxiously counterattack, but the offensive group is a bit unfair, and the four-point Bakefield is aimed at Carravi’s vichawi-Sherman Co. SHERMAN. But 49 people have not converted this ball to score. After the ball returned to Brown, Mefield was taken by Kwon Alexander and Kowang – Williams (K & RSQUO; WAUN WILLIAMS), and the team has been used at this time. After 3 attack opportunities, I can only give it.