Houdini’s Guide To Wholesale Nfl Jerseys

Leon-McCay believes that he should be rated as the first run
Buffalo’s Runwair Saun McCoy feels that he has been ignored.

The outside world has been discussing Ezekiel Elliott, Levian-Bell (Le & # 39; Veon Bell) David Johnson, who will become the best running guard, but only There is no McCoo, he is dissatisfied with this: “I think I am the best running guard.”

The 2016 season McCaki completed 1267 yards to advance, 50 borrows and wholesale nfl jerseys 14 reachaes, such data obviously a bit distance from the top three, but he still expressed his dissatisfaction.

Johnson completed 2118 yards in Arizona last season, and 20 reached 20 reachaes, and Bell promoted 1884 yards in the case of only 12 games, and the Ellio Duetchi was completely completed nearly 2000. The advancement of the code and wholesale nfl jerseys china 16 reacted.

As a 29-year-old running Weikeoi actually doesn’t have to compare with these runners, he told reporters “There is nothing in the stadium, I can’t do it, I can catch the ball, I can hold the ball, I am the trouble of the defensive group, a person can’t hold me. “

