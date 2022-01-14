How To Make Cheap Nfl Jerseys Free Shipping

Rate this post

Wilson hopes that the new contract salary of $ 25 million?

Quarterback Russell – Wilson (Russell Wilson) and Seattle Seahawks month has been kind enough to try to reach a new long-term contract recently.

Monday, Wilson discussed his contract impasse in the ESPN show. When asked how much salary he felt his own worth, Wilson smiled and asked Moderator: “I do not know how much you’ll pay me.?” He continued:. “I think ultimately it depends on my performance so I performance as their weight …. whether they pay me $ 25 million or $ 1.5 million & mdash; & mdash; I’m ready to play. ”

The 25 million figure is not casually said. It should be noted that, Wilson said it was his $ 1.5 million salary this season. $ 25 million might just be hope Wilson's salary, which would make him the highest paid player in the league. Aaron – Rogers (Aaron Rodgers) the current annual salary of $ 22 million to sit tight throne NFL's highest paid players.

Wilson on Monday reiterated that he wants to stay in the Seahawks. Previously, according to the official Network reporter Ian – Ian Rapoport (Ian Rapoport) revealed that Wilson still hoped that the new contract revenue for the full protection.

Wilson expressed even nearly Seahawks management can not give him a new contract, he is ready to fulfill finish his last year of his rookie contract. Clearly, Wilson wanted to stay in Seattle and both catch the Seahawks the winning momentum can earn a lot of money. Currently he appeared very professional, spoke the right words.

Now is the time to resolve these contract issues, in order to win the next Super Bowl quarterback to get a new contract “unofficial deadline” before the start of training camp. At the same time, difficult contract negotiations continue.