New Ideas Into Wholesale Seattle Seahawks Jerseys Free Shipping Never Before Revealed

Strong union! NFL Grungy Skin into the “Fortress Night” game mall!

NFL Professional Rugby Alliance announced to join hands with Epic Games! On November 10, Beijing, the NFL team’s skin will be officially released in the “Fortress Night” game mall!

On November 10, Beijing time, NFL jerseys will be officially put on the official mall of the Fortress Night. Players will be able to fight their favorite teams in the game! Each player can purchase up to 8 skin.

In addition to the NFL jersey series, “Fortress Night” also prepared a football theme dance action, reclamation props, aircraft, and referee skin for players. The addition of rugby elements will release the player’s passion!

After the player purchases the NFL jersey skin, you can choose the jersey of any team in the 32 team, and can customize the jersey number. According to the gender of the game character, the skin is automatically adapted to male / female model; players can adjust the team and number at the selection page each time you choose to start the game with the NFL jersey skin.

The NFL jersey skin will start selling in the game mall at 9 o’clock on November 10, Beijing.

This cooperation is “Fortress Night” to cooperate with other companies for the first time. This cooperation will help “the night” to release the passion of games and football!

For this cooperation, wholesale nfl jerseys for sale Chief Media and Commercial Operation Officer Brian Rolap evaluation: “We are witnessed” Fortress Night “in global influence, many players in the league also love this game. For those who are both NFL fans, “Fortress” faithful players, this cooperation helps them better express their love for the team in the game, and help wholesale nfl jerseys for sale‘s brand image in the game player population. Further spread. ”

“There is a lot of NFL fans inside our company, and we know that many players have a very high enthusiasm for rugby,” Epic Games jointly founder Mark Leyna, “Let the player represent a favorite team in the game, this The idea is too cool, when this idea is really realized, all our people are excited! ”

Players can purchase NFL jersey skin in the “Fortress Night” game mall. Once the player is successful, you can view and apply the appropriate game skin in your personal interface.