Wholesale Nfl Jerseys: Launching Your personal Affiliate program

Rate this post

Briser’s first position is stable, Tyson Hill’s multi-functional coach favors, Bridgewater looks likely to trial the water free market again. If you can take a convincing performance in the Black Panther, he has a chance to get a first position of other teams.

With the 8-yard connection completed with Running Dex Burkhede (Rex Burkhead), Braddy passed the number of passes transcended 70000, and became a player who had achieved such a score in history. Unfortunately, the Patriot 10-17 lost the game, and he did not end the opponent Pittsburgh steel man.

Bridgewater will start the battle of the finals

Beijing December 29th After the new Orleans Saints, the main scene of the game is the main scene of the game, the coach Shanene-Papent announced that the four points Wei Tedi Bridge Wart will replace Dru Bris, as the first Send a battle on the 17th week of the colliscies.

Haiying off first task: retain Maxville

The Seattle Hawow is about to usher in the last battle of this season. With the approach of the break, the team management also begins to prepare the personnel operation. John Schneider, General Manager of Haiying, clearly indicating that the team’s number one task in February is to renew the Byron Maxwell to Maxwell.

Before the game, Braddy was still 141 yards to reach the milestone. He passed the ball to 279 yards, reached once, was copied once, and the current career passed into 70,138 yards, ranking Drew Brees (73908), Pedon Manning (71940) and Brett Favre.

Jackson will switch from 3-4 defense to 4-3 defense. But he has proven to play in any defensive system in his career. Of course, when you play your career in your right time. Since the 17th Week, he may be the best defensive player in the wild horses, and only 4 kills in the United States championships and superbals.

As the year, Lovie Smith, helping the team entered the 41st superbit defensive group of defensive group, Brigs will be with the front team to hit the Brian Urlacher by BRIAN Urlacher. People keep in mind.

Schneider said: “Maxville is very good this year, I think he will seek a big contract as much as possible, I understand this. However, at least we have the opportunity to keep him.” The team’s current defensive coordinator Dan – Kuin Quin has been determined to transfer Atlantian Femplay after the end of the super bowl, and he may take the truth from the door to the team to leave Maxville, which is a small challenge for Schneider.

Brigs is 34 years old last month. The competition showed that he declined this season, and 8 games were just 35 hugs. His lack should mean that the 2013 Two-wheeled Xiuwang Wei Qiong – Bostic has a more stable play time. Now the 12th season of the Briggs career is over, it is very likely that he is also over the bear’s career. He has a total of 170 games in the team, the history of the column history. The 7-degree selection of professional bowls said that this month said this month may be his last season in Chicago.

“I felt that I would play it,” Gano said after the game. “I don’t doubt this in my heart. But the result is not enough. This will not define my season. I have a lot of games. I have a lot of teammates to say that I will help us win a lot of games, I believe I believe They. I hope that I can change it once, but the reality is what I can’t. I have to look forward and complete the next shoot. “

Hawks’ defensive second-line players have currently led alliances, Richard Sherman and Strong Kam Cham-Qisler (Cam Chancellor) and Toywei Harmas II (Earl Thomas III) Both signed a long and team in the first two seasons, in addition, Russell Wilson, and the midline Wei Boba, Bobby Wagner, is the future of the sea eagle. The attack and defense core, which also makes the Habit Management There is no sufficient salary space for renewing Maxville, once Maxville, last year’s five-round Shi Rod-Simon will might replace him to become a sea eagle New main angle guard.

Cheap Nfl Jerseys From China official website reporter Ian Libot is reported that the Naxun, which helped Denver Mangma, who helped Denver Manga, who had obtained the Super Bowl of the Championship last season, have agreed to the Jacksonville American Tigger 6 years of $ 90 million contracts. This contract includes an amazing $ 42 million security income. Jackson will become the most heavy player who is urgently needed to enhance the level of defensive groups in this year’s break.

But this Jackson is still very suitable for Jagua. Jackson is an excellent player, while the Jaguu has a large number of wage spaces. This year, for the Jackson, the Jackson is a better opportunity to hit the championship in the weaker Melon South District. The procurement of the United States tiger has not ended yet.

Jiji Sixth Years Overlord Signing Defensive Dragonfly Malik Jackson

The defensive end of Malik Jackson, which was originally opened to this year’s number one free player, was officially opened in the free player market on Wednesday.

The American Tiger will add some top talents to one of the most bad groups of the league. Last year, Dante Fowler will return from the knee cross ligament, Jackson will reinforce, including the frequent injured, Sen Derrick Max (Sen & # 39; Derrick Marks) A defensive front line. Jackson finally got a quarter-saved salary and will assume the pressure of the top player.