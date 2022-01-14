Rate this post

“Buddha” Chen Weizhen connected to the new: Xiao Yi NFL China Promotion Ambassador

On December 27, 2016, NFL US Professional Rugby Grand Union (China) officially announced that the artist Chen Weizhen, the artist of the Emperor, will serve its China promotion ambassador, promotion of NFL rugby movement in China. Richard Young, General Manager of NFL China, said this: “As a NFL fans and all-round artists who are popular with young people, Chen Weizhen has a popularity and strength, and his life attitude, insisting on art The spirit of dedication and NFL brand connotation are high. ”

As a promotion ambassador, Chen Weizhen, in February 2017, will accept NFL official invitation to attend the 51st super bowl held in Houston, USA. In addition, Chen Weizhen will also participate in the shooting of NFL China’s “olive” brand propaganda film, sharing their own life sentiment, the road of art, and his intake of NFL rugby. January 31, 1993, King Michael & Middot; Jackson mount the stage of the 27th Super Bowl of the show, and this performance is that Chen Weizhen has determined to become a determination to become an artist. 18 years old into the entertainment circle, Chen Weizhen continues to try new art fields, not only in the music of Hong Kong’s top Ten Jindong Golden Song, not only, he has gained a diverse and high-quality role. A generation of audiences favor and love. This summer, the “old nine” starring “Old Nine” has become a self-made drama in the history of the whole network, and the “Zhang Dafa” of Suqi fell in the “Zhang Dafa”.

Thirteen years of origin is not a smooth sailing. Waiting, 彷徨, sharpening, trough, all the hard work is probably only what you know. But maybe just like NFL legendary quartz Tom & Middot; Braddy has been a chance to get the first player after 532 days, Chen Weizhen has finally ushered in his first personal album after a few years. Tough, diligent, active, hard work, NFL DNA seems to be in the blood of Chen Weizhen. For this cooperation, Chen Weizun said: “Cheap NFL Jerseys authentic football is a team of passionate and hard work. It not only requires strong physical fitness asking the players to have an outstanding wisdom to ensure perfect display of thousands of tactical strategies. I am very honored to be able to serve as the NFL China Promotion Ambassador. I hope that through this cooperation, you can see the Different sides of Chen Weizhen, “olive”, and also hopes to be able to move more young people to join NFL’s fans. ”

In recent years, NFL has continued to grow in China. Hot 2016 season opener, superstar Peyton – Manning Bank of China, the University bowl game so that the sport has become one of the sports most domestic young people concerned. More than 1.5 million viewers have broadcast over a variety of platforms throughout the 2016 to the 2017 season. In China, the number of rugby events participating in organized football in 2010 increased by 6,500. According to CCTV So Rui survey, the population of interest interest in NFL increased from 16 million six years ago to 19 million last year, the increase of up to 11 times.

Wholesale NFL Jerseys has always been leaders in the international sports market in the operation and promotion of the event. In addition to the public familiarity and the “Global Sports Crown Pearl” is known in the super bowl, join hands to build the world’s first sports VR episode, NFL quarter TV Corner broadcast, live broadcast through social media such as Twitter, which is a successful trial that promotes the development of this sports event. NFL China adheres to the spirit of innovation, hoping to attract more Chinese young people to pay attention to and understand NFL football and unique charm, so that this campaign is more recognized by more people. Helping NFL American Rugby This great movement has entered a new stage of rapid development in China.